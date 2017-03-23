Quantcast

Addams Family actor lends voice to Md. fracking opposition

By: Associated Press March 23, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The actor who played the patriarch of the Addams Family says the gas drilling process known as fracking is no joke. John Astin, a Baltimore native and comedian who played Gomez Addams, is the voice of a radio ad that supporters of a ban are broadcasting Thursday morning. Astin says in the ad there's nothing ...

