Stephen Davis, Steven Czinn, Ada Offurum and Mangla Gulati | UM School of Medicine

The University of Maryland School of Medicine announced that Stephen Davis, MBBS, FRCP, MACP, the Theodore E. Woodward Endowed Chair and the Professor and Chairman of the Department of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine; Director of the General Clinical Research Center and the Clinical Translational Science Institute; and vice president of Clinical Translational Science for the University of Maryland, Baltimore campus, has received the Mary Betty Stevens Award for Outstanding Clinical Research from the Maryland Chapter of the American College of Physicians.

Also, Steven J. Czinn, MD, the Drs. Rouben and Violet Jiji Endowed Professor of Pediatrics and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, has been appointed to be director of the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital. He will help steer the performance, success, multidisciplinary collaboration and optimization of research and patient care at UMCH, part of the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Ada Offurum, MD, assistant professor in the department of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, has been named Hospitalist of the Year for 2017 by the Maryland Chapter of the American College of Physicians.

Mangla Gulati, MBBS, assistant professor in the department of medicine at the University Of Maryland School Of Medicine, has been elected governor of the Maryland Chapter of the American College of Physicians, starting in 2018.

