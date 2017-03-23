Stephen Friedman | Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Co.

Stephen Friedman was recently promoted to director of security and privacy for Towson-based Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company, Maryland’s largest provider of workers’ compensation insurance.

In this position, Friedman ensures that Chesapeake Employers adheres to applicable laws and regulations regarding privacy and security of information pertaining to policyholders and claimants; assists in the development of policies, procedures and plans for protecting and securing company data; and participates in the development, maintenance and testing of the company’s disaster recovery and incident response plans.

Previously, Friedman held the position of senior internal auditor.

