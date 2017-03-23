WalletHub: Maryland ranks second for innovation

Maryland ranks among the most innovative states in the country, according to a WalletHub study.

Maryland, in fact, was only behind Washington, D.C., on the list, so technically the Old Line State is the most innovative in the country.

WalletHub ranked the states on two factors: human capital and innovation environment. Maryland was second in human capital but topped the list for innovation environment.

The state also ranks third in the country for highest share of STEM professionals, behind D.C. and Washington state. And while the state placed fourth for highest demand for STEM jobs by 2020, it came in behind D.C. and Virginia, two of the state’s top competitors for those jobs..

The ranking follows SmartAsset naming Baltimore a top city for women in technology Wednesday and TEDCO-funded companies sweeping the Association of University Technology Managers business plan competition last week.

One of those companies’ founders, Sashank Reddy of LifeSprout, said he thinks Baltimore has passed Boston as a place to start a company.

“In a very short period of time, I think they’ve caught up and perhaps done even better,” he said.

While the DMV fared well on the ranking, another neighboring state did not: West Virginia placed last in WalletHub’s survey.