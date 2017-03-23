What are you going to do with your ‘dash’?

Recently, my grandmother passed away. She lived a good, long life and she was able to say goodbye at the end to family and friends.

At the funeral, a short, poignant poem was read, called “The Dash.” It refers to the dash on a tombstone signifying your life between when you were born and when you die. And it got me thinking about my dash — and lawyer’s dashes in general, lawyer’s lives in general.

Many practitioners deal with people at their toughest time of their lives, such as when they are being charged with a crime, going through a divorce or have been injured in an accident. But in handling other people’s lives, lawyers seem to sometimes forget about their own. So let’s not worry about beginnings and ends for a moment or clients or billable hours or judges or opposing counsel and just live in our respective lives.

As the author Elbert Hubbard once said, “Don’t take life too seriously, you’ll never get out alive.”