Quantcast

FOX CHASE HOA, INC. v. SHAHAIRA DAVY

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2017

Real property -- Homeowners association -- Imposition of lien This appeal arises out of a dispute between Fox Chase HOA, Inc. (“Fox Chase”) and Shahaira Davy, the owner of a townhouse in that community. Fox Chase claimed that Ms. Davy owed it $1,999.38, consisting of unpaid and accelerated assessments, late fees, attorneys’ fees, and other expenses, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo