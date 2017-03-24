FOX CHASE HOA, INC. v. SHAHAIRA DAVY

Share this: Email

Real property -- Homeowners association -- Imposition of lien This appeal arises out of a dispute between Fox Chase HOA, Inc. (“Fox Chase”) and Shahaira Davy, the owner of a townhouse in that community. Fox Chase claimed that Ms. Davy owed it $1,999.38, consisting of unpaid and accelerated assessments, late fees, attorneys’ fees, and other expenses, ...