Hogan vows veto of education bill

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 24, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday vowed to veto an education bill he said could cost the state hundreds of millions in federal funding and all but eliminate the ability to hold low-performing schools accountable. The veto threat — the third such promise made by Hogan — comes as the Senate is expected to debate ...

