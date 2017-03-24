Quantcast

KAREN M. MURPHY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Flight A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Karen M. Murphy of three counts of second degree assault and one count of conspiracy to assault. The Honorable Martin P. Welch sentenced Ms. Murphy to five years’ imprisonment, all but one year suspended, with two years of supervised ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo