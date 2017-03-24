Quantcast

Kennedy Krieger win in lead-paint abatement study lawsuit affirmed

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 24, 2017

The Court of Special Appeals has affirmed rulings made at a 2014 trial in which the Kennedy Krieger Institute was found not liable by a jury for its Lead-Based Paint Abatement and Repair and Maintenance Study. The lawsuit was the first case regarding the R&M study, which exposed newborns and children to lead paint to determine the ...

