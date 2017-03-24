Quantcast

KIMBERLEY HUGHES JOHNSON, et al., v. UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND MEDICAL SYSTEM CORPORATION, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2017

Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Apparent agency On June 29, 2012, one day after Dr. Henry Arakaky discharged Antonio Johnson from the emergency room at Chester River Hospital Center, Inc. (“CRHC”), Antonio died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” Appellants in the instant appeal are Antonio’s wife, Kimberley Hughes Johnson, and Antonio’s parents, Margaret Ann Johnson ...

