LESTER SNYDER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Traffic stop This is an appeal from Lester Snyder’s convictions, in the Circuit Court for Carroll County, for first degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and related offenses. Snyder preliminarily sought to exclude evidence obtained from the stop of a vehicle in which he was a passenger. ...

