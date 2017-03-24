Quantcast

Longtime Westminster lawyer Dulany dies at 89

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2017

William B. Dulany, who practiced law in his native Carroll County for nearly 55 years, died March 19. He was 89. Mr. Dulany graduated from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in 1953 and opened a solo practice on Main Street in Westminster in 1959. He retired in June 2014 from what ...

