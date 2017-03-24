Quantcast

A big thing marijuana opponents warned you about is definitely not happening

By: The Washington Post Christopher Ingraham March 24, 2017

A state-run survey of 37,000 middle and high school students in Washington state finds that marijuana legalization there has had no effect on youngsters' propensity to use the drug. The Washington State Healthy Youth Survey found that the 2016 rate of marijuana use was basically unchanged since 2012, when the state voted to legalize marijuana for ...

