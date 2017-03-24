Quantcast

4th Circuit upholds Md. firefighter’s firing, nixes free-speech claim

Howard County case involved Facebook posts

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 24, 2017

U.S. appeals court upholds firefighter's firing, saying his right to criticize gun control and his bosses was trumped by the need for order in the department.

