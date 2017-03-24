Quantcast

Maryland lawmakers outline plans to fight opioid overdoses

By: Associated Press Brian Witte March 24, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers outlined on Friday the proposals they brought together into two measures to help fight the epidemic of heroin and opioid abuse. American Medical Association chairwoman Patricia Harris praised what she called a "comprehensive, treatment-focused approach." "Combined, these two pieces of legislation are among the most comprehensive bills in state legislatures, providing much-needed resources ...

