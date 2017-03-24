Quantcast

Pugh to veto Baltimore’s $15 minimum wage bill

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 24, 2017

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Friday that she will veto a bill that would raise the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour. The bill, passed by the Baltimore City Council on Monday, raises the city’s minimum wage requirement to $15 an hour by 2022. It includes carve-outs allowing businesses with less than 50 employees to ...

