Quantcast

RASHAAN MARCELLUS WILLIAMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Destruction or concealment of evidence On April 24, 2015, a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County convicted appellant, Rashaan Marcellus Williams, of second degree murder. The court sentenced appellant to thirty years of active incarceration. Appellant appeals and presents the following question for our review: Did the Circuit ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo