STATE OF MARYLAND v. WAYNE ZEIGLER

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Charging documents -- Essential elements of the crime Appellant, the State of Maryland, appeals the Circuit Court for Baltimore City’s dismissal of appellee Wayne Zeigler’s possession of heroin charge. The State presents one question for our review: Did the circuit court err in granting Zeigler’s motion to dismiss the charge of possession of heroin ...

