Quantcast

Companies waive arbitration when they sue, says Md. high court

Court of Appeals' ruling addresses 'related' claims

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 27, 2017

Firms with consumer contracts containing arbitration clauses might be best advised not to sue a customer in court, lest they waive their right to an arbitrator.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo