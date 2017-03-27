Higher education commission to increase awareness of tuition assistance programs

The Maryland Higher Education Commission and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford announced a campaign to encourage students to seek financial assistance from the state.

The $350,000 campaign will target high school students, adult learners, senior citizens and veterans.

“Having a college education is probably more important now than ever before,” Rutherford said.

He cited the high number of information technology and cyber security jobs available in the state, saying the jobs are there for those who train for these careers.

The tuition assistance could help relieve potential student debt.

Potential assistance from the state tops $100 million, said Higher Education Secretary James Fielder.

“We need … to create a sense of urgency for our students, our workforce, for everybody,” Fielder said. “It’s very easy to say we can go ahead and create these programs because we can. But we can’t create more time. … We really need cyber security, the students, everybody to step it up and get involved.”

The campaign will include two TV spots. One will target high school students and the other will target adult learners. TV spots will be in English and Spanish.

There will also be mall posters encouraging students to go to mdgo4it.org to find financial assistance opportunities.