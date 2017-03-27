Quantcast

Keeler’s body to lie in repose ahead of funeral Mass

By: Associated Press March 27, 2017

The body of Cardinal William Keeler, who headed the Archdiocese of Baltimore for 18 years, will lie in repose in Baltimore's basilica ahead of his funeral. Keeler retired in 2007 as the head of the archdiocese, the oldest Roman Catholic diocese in the U.S. He died Thursday at age 86. Keeler's body will lie in repose at ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo