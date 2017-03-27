LITIGATION PARALEGAL

Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White, LLC is hiring an experienced litigation Paralegal to support its Personal Injury and Victim’s Rights departments in Baltimore, MD. The ideal candidate will have several years of experience generating and answering discovery, managing litigation deadlines, client interface and be proficient in state and federal electronic filing processes.

Our firm is regularly ranked as one of Baltimore’s best employers by local media. Our matters are diverse, interesting and important. For more information about the firm, please visit www.mdattorney.com. Salary and benefits are competitive and commensurate with experience.

Please direct all applications and inquiries to the attention of Jason Wasserman jwasserman@mdattorney.com.