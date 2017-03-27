Quantcast

Baltimore prosecutor: ‘Comedy of errors’ led to missing motion in internal affairs case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 27, 2017

A Baltimore city prosecutor said Monday she was “uncomfortable” when someone stood in her office last week and told her what to say while she was on the phone with court officials attempting to clear up confusion over a state motion that was filed but never docketed. Robin Wherely said she filed a motion for production ...

