What to watch in the last 2 weeks of the Md. General Assembly session

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ANNAPOLIS — Every year, about 3,000 bills start out the General Assembly session either in the House of Delegates or the Senate with all the hopes and dreams of baby sea turtles rushing to ocean shortly after they hatch. The vast majority get picked off by seagull-like predators lurking in and around the State House: lobbyists; ...