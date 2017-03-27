Quantcast

What to watch in the last 2 weeks of the Md. General Assembly session

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 27, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Every year, about 3,000 bills start out the General Assembly session either in the House of Delegates or the Senate with all the hopes and dreams of baby sea turtles rushing to ocean shortly after they hatch. The vast majority get picked off by seagull-like predators lurking in and around the State House: lobbyists; ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo