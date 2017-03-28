FEATURED MOVER | Steven C. Combs, MUIH

The board of trustees of Maryland University of Integrative Health appointed Steven C. Combs, PhD, as the university’s president and chief executive officer. An experienced leader in academic affairs, administration and teaching, Combs will preside over MUIH’s future growth as one of the nation’s pioneers at the forefront of integrative medicine. He begins his new role April 1.

Combs most recently served as provost and executive vice president at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri where he oversaw several strategic initiatives designed to advance the university’s offering and operations, including faculty and student recruitment, community engagement and development, the creation of six new academic programs, and the construction of an animation lab and performing arts center, among other facilities. During his tenure, Drury University experienced a rise in both student revenue and enrollment and it implemented its first salary increase for faculty and staff in eight years.

Before Drury University, Combs held positions as dean at Hawaiʻi Pacific University in Honolulu, where he managed a 21-percent increase in enrollment in just two years and as founding dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. Earlier in his career, he was on the faculty of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles where he helped expand the number of majors from 80 to 350.

Combs succeeds MUIH’s second President and CEO Frank Vitale who presided over several major milestones including earning the approval from the Maryland Higher Education Commission to offer three professional doctoral degrees in acupuncture, Oriental medicine and clinical nutrition in January 2015. MUIH’s first class of doctoral students will graduate in June 2017.

ABOUT STEVEN C. COMBS

Resides in:

Fulton

Education:

Doctorate, University of Southern California (1993), communication arts and sciences. Emphasis on rhetoric and public address; Master of Arts, University of Kansas (1985), communication studies. Emphasis on rhetoric and public address; Bachelor of Arts, University of Southern California (1981), dual major in political science and communication arts and sciences.

What is on the top of your priority list for your first 100 days at MUIH?

My top priorities are to better understand the complexity and unique strengths of MUIH in order to best serve our students, faculty, staff, and external communities, get better connected with the faculty, staff, students, and trustees, and prepare the university for growth and new opportunities.

If you had not chosen education as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would want to be an urban designer. I am attracted to solving complex problems whose solutions make life better for people. I would love to design sustainable communities that are highly desirable places to live and work and serve as models for other communities.

Favorite vacation:

I love going to the beach, especially in Hawaii—Makapuu on Oahu and Brennecke’s on Kauai are two of my favorites because they are great places to bodysurf.

When I want to relax, I … :

Do as little as possible.

Favorite book and movie:

I really enjoyed reading “The Hunger Games” trilogy. My favorite movie is “Star Wars, Episode IV: A New Hope.”

Favorite quotation:

“The perfect is the enemy of the good” — Voltaire

