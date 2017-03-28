Quantcast

Hogan still supports overhauled opioid-penalty bill

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 28, 2017

After undergoing a major overhaul in a Senate committee, a bill which started out as a way to punish individuals who distribute an opioid that is linked to a user’s death now instead would create an enhanced penalty for distribution of a mixture of controlled dangerous substances that contains fentanyl. Senate Bill 359 was amended by ...

