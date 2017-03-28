Quantcast

Groups rally against Md. Senate pretrial release bill

By: Capital News Service Carrie Snurr March 28, 2017

ANNAPOLIS – About 100 people rallied on Tuesday, with the support of Maryland legislators, against a Senate bill they argued would walk back a ruling by the Maryland Court of Appeals regarding bail reform. The bill, which passed in the Senate and is under consideration in the House of Delegates, establishes new requirements and standards for ...

