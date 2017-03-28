Funeral being held for Cardinal William Keeler in Baltimore

Share this: Email

Funeral services are planned for Cardinal William Keeler, who headed Archdiocese of Baltimore for 18 years. Keeler retired in 2007 as the head of the archdiocese, the oldest Roman Catholic diocese in the U.S. He died Thursday at age 86. Keeler's body will lie in repose at Baltimore's Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of ...