Quantcast

Funeral being held for Cardinal William Keeler in Baltimore

By: Associated Press March 28, 2017

Funeral services are planned for Cardinal William Keeler, who headed Archdiocese of Baltimore for 18 years. Keeler retired in 2007 as the head of the archdiocese, the oldest Roman Catholic diocese in the U.S. He died Thursday at age 86. Keeler's body will lie in repose at Baltimore's Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo