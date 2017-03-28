Quantcast

Md. health care groups still wary of federal reforms

By: Tim Curtis March 28, 2017

Republicans might have pulled the American Health Care Act, but stakeholders in Maryland’s health care community remain wary of any future reform efforts that could come out of the Trump administration or Congress. The Maryland Hospital Association and the Maryland chapter of AARP, among other groups, welcomed the non-vote in Washington but still anticipate efforts to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo