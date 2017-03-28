Quantcast

Md. lawmakers give final approval to $43.5B budget

By: Associated Press March 28, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland General Assembly gave final approval Tuesday to the state's $43.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year. Lawmakers voted for an agreement by House and Senate negotiators, who worked out differences between the two chambers in the budget legislation. Work on the state's budget bill and a separate measure working in tandem ...

