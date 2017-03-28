Quantcast

Md. Senate Democrats push bills in time to override likely vetoes

By: Capital News Service Jacob Taylor and Cara Newcomer March 28, 2017

ANNAPOLIS -- Democrats in the Maryland Senate on Tuesday passed several pieces of legislation that are largely opposed by Gov. Larry Hogan, most notably a bill that would regulate the parameters for school evaluations and another that would require the state to fund Planned Parenthood should federal funding for that program be lost. In addition to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo