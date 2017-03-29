Quantcast

Bon Fresco opens new location, plans more

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 29, 2017

  Maryland-based sandwich shop and bakery Bon Fresco opened a shop Boulevard College Center in Owings Mills, its fifth location. Bon Fresco, which has shops in Laurel and Columbia, also is considering expansion to Fells Point, the area around Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and potentially in Montgomery County. “Our sandwiches are differentiated by our bread, which we ...

