Christie’s ex-allies get prison time for Bridgegate roles

By: Bloomberg David Voreacos and David Kocieniewski March 29, 2017

Bill Baroni and Bridget Anne Kelly, former allies of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, are headed to prison for their roles in a politically motivated plot to create traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge in the scandal known as Bridgegate. A federal judge rejected their requests for probation after prosecutors called the four days of gridlock ...

