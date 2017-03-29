Quantcast

Md. lawmakers send to Hogan bills prompted by Trump

By: Associated Press Brian Witte March 29, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers sent several bills approved in reaction to President Donald Trump's administration to Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday, a move that will give the Democrat-controlled legislature a chance to override any vetoes by the Republican governor before lawmakers adjourn April 10. One bill provides $1 million beginning in fiscal year 2019 for the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo