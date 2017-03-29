Quantcast

Greysteel handles Dundalk apartment sale

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 29, 2017

The Portside Apartments in Dundalk are on the market. The garden-style apartment complex consists of 150 units and dates back to 1948. The building receives Section 42 Low Income Tax Credits and recently underwent a rehab. Greysteel has been tabbed as the agent for the sale of the property. “Portside was rehabbed with a nine percent credit ...
