Quantcast

Law Digest – 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals – March 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2017

Constitutional Law, Freedom of speech: Where plaintiff, a fire department chief, alleged that the fire department retaliatorily fired him for exercising his First Amendment free-speech rights when it terminated him following his posting of disparaging comments on social media, and, district court properly granted defendants’ summary judgment motion because department’s social media policy, which played ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo