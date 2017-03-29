Quantcast

Police: Persons of interest sought in university art theft

By: Associated Press March 29, 2017

COLLEGE PARK — Police in Maryland say a stolen university painting has authorities searching for three people of interest. University of Maryland Police released footage on Tuesday of three people of interest in connection with a Jan. 25 art theft. University police spokeswoman Sgt. Roseanne Hoaas says a painting was taken from the University College building in ...

