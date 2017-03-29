Md. considers cracking down on those who linger in the left lane

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Drivers who hog the left lane soon could face fines up to $250 in Maryland under a bill designed to ease bottlenecks and reduce road rage by making it easier for motorists to get around slower vehicles. House Bill 1451, which has passed the House and is pending in the Senate, would put Maryland among a ...