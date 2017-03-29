Towson seniors win jobs at SECU through university competition

Two Towson University seniors know they’ll have a job waiting for them after graduation.

Jully Antunes and Lillian Hulbert won jobs with SECU Maryland as the winners The Associate, the 13th annual competition for seniors run by the university’s College of Business and Economics.

SECU president and CEO Rod Staatz was the competition’s presenting executive for the second time in four years.

At the beginning of the competition, eight competing seniors were split into two teams. Each week, the teams were given a business case with seven days to come up with a solution.

One competitor was eliminated each week from the losing team, leaving Antunes and Hulbert as the sole survivors heading into Tuesday’s finale.

Normally, only one senior wins the competition, but this year both students walked away with jobs.

Three years ago, Staatz awarded Tom Slemp with a job at SECU as the winner of The Associate. Slemp remains with SECU and has been promoted several times. He currently serves as a marketing generalist with the company and is developing its management training program.

He also returned to Towson to help judge this year’s competition.