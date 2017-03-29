Quantcast

Washington Property Co. invests nearly $8M in suburban D.C. offices

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 29, 2017

  Bethesda-based Washington Property Co. purchased two suburban D.C.-area office buildings for nearly $8 million. The company purchased a 28,000-square-foot building at 12125 Veirs Mill Road in Silver Spring for $815,000. “Washington Property Company was attracted to the deep value opportunity of buying a functional and leasable office building at $28 per square foot,” Andrew Eshelman, principal-acquisitions, said ...

