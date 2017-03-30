Quantcast

Commentary: Maryland should stand with Israel and against anti-Semitism

By: Commentary: Joshua Sharf March 30, 2017

Maryland has a chance to take a strong moral stand while at the same time safeguarding its economic interests. It can join 16 other states in passing legislation to counter the anti-Israel, anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. House Bill 949 and its Senate companion, SB 739, would target companies participating in BDS by preventing the ...

