Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Conway packing up office but remains undecided on her departure

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 30, 2017

Boxes are being packed in the office of Sen. Joan Carter Conway. All that's left now is for the Baltimore city Democrat and formidable Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee chairwoman to decide if she is going to leave the Senate seat she has occupied for the last 21 sessions and when. "It's all about personal commitment," ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo