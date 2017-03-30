Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Too much haze around medical marijuana

By: Editorial Advisory Board March 30, 2017

Maryland needs to get to the finish line when it comes to providing patients with medical cannabis. It’s just not happening. It seems to us that instead of focusing on delivering cannabis to those Maryland residents who would medically benefit from its use, the state has, instead, set upon a path to build cannabis empires ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo