Help wanted: A new Court of Special Appeals judge

ANNAPOLIS –Maryland judges and attorneys who dream of serving on the state’s intermediate appellate court must wake up and get their applications in to the Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission by 4:30 p.m. April 20.

The Maryland Judiciary has posted a help-wanted ad to fill the Court of Special Appeals seat Chief Judge Peter B. Krauser will vacate upon turning age 70 on May 5. Krauser holds an at-large seat.

The minimum constitutional requirements for the intermediate court are that the applicant be at least 30 years old on the date of their gubernatorial appointment and have lived in Maryland for at least the past five years prior to his or her appointment.

The applicants will be vetted by the nominating commission, which will winnow the list of candidates and submit those names to Gov. Larry Hogan for his consideration. Hogan, like prior governors, has issued an executive order stating he will pick his appointee from the submitted list — but he can always rescind that order and choose someone else.

Four circuit court judges and four attorneys are already finalists to succeed Krauser, having had their names sent to Hogan’s desk – but rejected — for other vacant seats on the Court of Special Appeals within the past two years.

The four judges are Judith C. Ensor, of Baltimore County; Cathy H. Serrette, of Prince George’s County; E. Gregory Wells, of Calvert County; and Pamela J. White, of Baltimore City.

The four attorneys are Andrew H. Baida, of Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP in Baltimore; Assistant Maryland Attorney General Karen Federman Henry; Martin E. Wolf, of Gordon, Wolf & Carney Chtd. in Towson; and Phillip R. Zuber, of Sasscer, Clagett & Bucher in Upper Marlboro.

Krauser’s departure will leave Hogan the option of appointing a chief judge from outside the court or from among the court’s current membership. The latter option would enable Hogan to name a successor to the elevated judge.