Hearing set for offshore wind proposals

By: Associated Press March 30, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Public Service Commission is holding a hearing about proposed offshore wind projects. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday evening in Annapolis. The PSC is considering applications for the Offshore Wind Renewable Wind Credits that were created by legislation in the state in 2013. They would enable the construction of a 248 megawatt wind ...

