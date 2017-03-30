Quantcast

Man gets life sentence in fatal shootings over parking space

By: Associated Press March 30, 2017

A man who was convicted of killing two men because they parked in a space in front of his house in Baltimore has been sentenced to life without parole. The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office said in a news release that 36-year-old Dennis Padgett was sentenced Wednesday in Baltimore Circuit Court. Prosecutors say in January 2015, Padgett argued ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo