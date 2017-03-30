Pandora to offer Casey Cares benefit charm

Share this: Email

Jewelry retailer Pandora will sell a limited-edition charm with proceeds benefiting the Baltimore-based nonprofit organization Casey Cares, Pandora officials announced. The announcement was made during the 17th annual “Emerald City” Gala held at the American Visionary Art Museum in downtown Baltimore. The charms, which will be available only at the Pandora store at The Gallery at Harborplace ...