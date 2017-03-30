Quantcast

Pandora to offer Casey Cares benefit charm

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2017

Jewelry retailer Pandora will sell a limited-edition charm with proceeds benefiting the Baltimore-based nonprofit organization Casey Cares, Pandora officials announced. The announcement was made during the 17th annual “Emerald City” Gala held at the American Visionary Art Museum in downtown Baltimore. The charms, which will be available only at the Pandora store at The Gallery at Harborplace ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo