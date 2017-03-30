Quantcast

By: Jobs March 30, 2017

PARALEGAL/ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN

Howard County Office of Law seeks experienced, full time paralegal. Position includes litigation, transactional, collections, regulatory and administrative work. Must have strong communication and problem-solving skills, and the ability to interact effectively with the general public, government personnel and other office members. Salary range: $43,389-$74,339, DOQE, plus County benefits. For details, minimum qualifications, and to apply, visit the Jobs page at www.howardcountymd.gov. Closing date is April 14, 2017.

