Report: Under Armour No. 2 in brand value in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2017

Baltimore-based Under Armour was named the No. 2 most valuable brand in Maryland Thursday in a report issued by valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance. The sports apparel maker also jumped from No. 156 to No. 109 nationally in the report, coming in with a value of $5.889 billion. Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin was named Maryland’s most valuable ...

