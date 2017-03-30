Quantcast

UMD, UMBC part of $87.5M NASA research agreement

By: Tim Curtis March 30, 2017

The University of Maryland, College Park and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County have been awarded an $87.5 million research agreement through the Center for Research and Exploration in Space Science & Technology, the universities announced Thursday. The contract runs for five years, with an option for another five years. The center, also known as CRESST, pairs ...

